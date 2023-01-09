EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,759 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,875 shares of company stock worth $4,110,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.08.

DECK opened at $397.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.31 and a 200 day moving average of $336.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $404.65.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

