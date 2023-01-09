EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,796 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.93.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,504. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

