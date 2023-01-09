EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 3,029 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,412.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,471.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,506.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

