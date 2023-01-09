EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 5,728 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 215.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $112.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

