EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 5,919 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 70.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,183,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

SYK opened at $256.25 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.