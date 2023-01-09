EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises approximately 1.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in argenx by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 51.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,773,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on argenx from €400.00 ($425.53) to €425.00 ($452.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.50.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $367.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.41. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

