Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

