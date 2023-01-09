Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.