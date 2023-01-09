Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.