Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.