Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. Ennis makes up about 2.5% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ennis worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ennis in the second quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 84.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $572.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

