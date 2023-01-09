Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 1.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $237.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

