Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.07

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 3100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.