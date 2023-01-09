Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Equifax Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $204.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $281.02.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

