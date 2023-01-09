Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.47.
Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $204.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $281.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.
In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
