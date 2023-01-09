Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Equinix by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock opened at $673.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.89. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $783.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

