Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires Shares of 119,500 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.28% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 3.1 %

GNK opened at $15.47 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $654.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.17%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

