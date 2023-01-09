Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,440 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Zumiez worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.43. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $47.51.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of November 26, 2022, the company operated 763 stores, including 615 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 75 stores in Europe, and 21 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

