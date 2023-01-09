Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Grows Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ethan Allen Interiors comprises about 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $703.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

