Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap makes up about 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.13% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 232,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 179,833 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 895.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI opened at $35.92 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

