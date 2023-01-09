Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.9 %

SMP opened at $36.14 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $426,032.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208,362.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 11,555 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $426,032.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208,362.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,560 shares of company stock worth $700,021. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

