Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HVT shares. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $519.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 33.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

