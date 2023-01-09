Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Seneca Foods accounts for approximately 2.5% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Seneca Foods worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 22.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $464.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $439.84 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

