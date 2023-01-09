Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ASO opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $57.85.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
