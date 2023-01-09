Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases New Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 113,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. TimkenSteel makes up 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,482.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 220,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 4.7 %

TMST stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $836.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.70. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.65 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 21.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

