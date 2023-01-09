Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.48% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

