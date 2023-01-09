Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets makes up 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ingles Markets worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 4.3 %

Ingles Markets stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

