Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,152,000 after purchasing an additional 101,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.5 %

NX stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

