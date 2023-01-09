Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

