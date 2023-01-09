Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

