Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $697.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $647.17.

Shares of FICO opened at $601.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.69. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $638.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

