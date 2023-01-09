First Bank & Trust Acquires 1,263 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.45 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

