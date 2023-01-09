First Bank & Trust Acquires 582 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $159.61 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $244.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $185.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

