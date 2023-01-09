First Bank & Trust Buys 11,016 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 430,241 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $342,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.