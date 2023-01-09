First Bank & Trust Buys 1,832 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

