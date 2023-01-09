First Bank & Trust Buys 410 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in DexCom were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $112.30 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 213.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

