First Bank & Trust Buys 620 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $261.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $349.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

