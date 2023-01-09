First Bank & Trust Buys 9,140 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of T opened at $19.27 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

