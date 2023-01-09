First Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,828 shares during the period. Daktronics makes up 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Bank & Trust owned 2.12% of Daktronics worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 988,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 244,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DAKT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

Daktronics Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $2.91 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Daktronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.