First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

