First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $88.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.