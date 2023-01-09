First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 192.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,720,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,895,000 after buying an additional 1,132,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $452.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.12 and a 200 day moving average of $343.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Argus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

