First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after acquiring an additional 153,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

