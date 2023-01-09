First Bank & Trust Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 221.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

