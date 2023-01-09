First Bank & Trust Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.