First Bank & Trust Has $1.74 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $270.39 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $333.07. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.