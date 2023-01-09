First Bank & Trust Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $61.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

