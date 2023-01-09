First Bank & Trust Has $2.95 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $71.63 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

