First Bank & Trust Has $421,000 Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

