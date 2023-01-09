First Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $232.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.00. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

