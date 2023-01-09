First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $332.75 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $541.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

