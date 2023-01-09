First Bank & Trust Purchases 1,858 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.